By Trend

The Ministry of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan has proposed to abolish cement import benefits, which were introduced in January 2018, Trend reports with reference to Esmerk CIS News.

The government suggested that the abolition of the benefits will create a competitive market and lead to more efficient production of building materials in the country.

Uzbekistan’s leading supplier of imported cement is Kazakhstan, which supplied 1500 tons of cement in November 2018.

As of April 2019, cement plants were under construction in Angren and Samarkand, with the latter project attracting $420million Chinese investment. Start of production is scheduled for mid-2020.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz