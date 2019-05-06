By Trend

Price index in Iran’s mining sector rose by 50.9 percent last Iranian year (started March 21, 2018), reaching the figure 349.9 (based on index in 2011) compared to the previous year, Trend reports with reference to Iran’s Statistical Center.

Last Iranian year, price index growth in the production of iron ore reached the figure 471.6.

Entire mining sector 5 years ago (starting from March 21, 2014 4 years ago (starting from March 21, 2015 3 years ago (starting from March 21, 2016 2 years ago (starting from March 21, 2017 1 year ago (starting from March 21, 2018 Index Annual inflation (average) Index Annual inflation (average) Index Annual inflation (average) Index Annual inflation (average) Index Annual inflation (average) Mining 213.3 31.3 206.2 -3.3 197.8 -4.1 232 17.3 349.9 50.9 Charcoal extraction 185 18.8 198.5 7.3 211.5 6.5 264.1 24.9 352.2 33.4 Iron ore extraction 225.5 33.5 207.2 -8.1 192.2 -7.3 228.7 19 372.9 63 Extraction from other mines 181.7 26.2 204.7 12.6 212.4 3.8 235.1 10.7 278.6 18.5

The price index is based on the index in 2011.

