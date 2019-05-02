By Trend

A subregional seminar on the exchange of customs information is held on May 1-2 in Turkmenistan’s capital Ashgabat, under the auspices of the regional center of the World Customs Organization (WCO) (headquartered in Baku, Azerbaijan), Trend reports referring to the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan.

The event is attended by representatives of the customs services of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania and Turkmenistan.

The seminar is held for discussing issues regarding the exchange of data and the development of digital communication.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz