By Trend

The 2nd International Parliamentary Conference of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's Silk Road Support Group "One Belt, One Road: strengthening cooperation for sustainable development and prosperity" kicked off in Minsk, Trend reports referring to the website of the Interparliamentary Assembly of Member Nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

Speaking at the opening of the conference, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, Member of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Vladimir Andreichenko said that the Silk Road is a powerful channel for exchange of new ideas, knowledge and technologies, a space for dialogue of civilizations and a new way of interaction between countries with different levels of economic development.

“We are promoting ideas for the formation of a common economic space from Lisbon to Vladivostok on the world stage,” Andreichenko said.

After the opening ceremony, the conference continued its work in the format of discussions on the following topics: "The implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative as a factor of economic growth and increasing investment attractiveness of the participating states: problems and ways of development", "The implementation of international infrastructure projects as the basis for the success of the Belt and Road Initiative", "Using the Belt and Road Initiative's potential to increase humanitarian cooperation and the tourist attractiveness of the participating states," the report said.

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s Silk Road Support Group was established on July 8, 2017 at the 26th annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Minsk. It includes MPs from Austria, Azerbaijan, Albania, Belarus, Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Greece, Georgia, Spain, Italy, Kyrgyzstan, Macedonia, Moldova, Mongolia, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Tajikistan, Turkey, Ukraine, France, Croatia, Montenegro and Switzerland.

The Group’s activities as part of the OSCE PA are aimed at expanding the areas of cooperation and strengthening political, economic and cultural ties between the OSCE participating states. The group is intended to play the role of a platform that promotes mutually beneficial economic and trade relations through the development of transport corridors, adoption of transport and trade procedures facilitation measures, promotion of the free and safe movement of persons, goods, services and investments.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz