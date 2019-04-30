By Trend

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received a representative of the ruling dynasty of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in Ashgabat, Trend reports via the TV channel "Turkmenistan."

The meeting participants noted the existence of broad prospects for the development of trade and economic partnership, as well as effective business contacts in various sectors, the report said.

The parties expressed confidence in the intensification of interstate dialogue.

Turkmenistan is interested in the participation of large financial and investment of Qatar in the implementation of the transnational project of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India gas pipeline (TAPI).

The construction of the Turkmen section of the Trans-Afghanistan pipeline was started in December of 2015. It is planned to supply raw materials in the annual volume of up to 33 billion cubic meters of gas from the Galkynysh field in Turkmenistan, the second largest in the world.

This is while in Ashgabat, Qatar Al Qamra Holding and the government of Turkmenistan signed a Memorandum of understanding on financing potential projects in Turkmenistan on June 20 last year.

In this regard, the Turkmen bank held a presentation of major investment projects implemented in the country for the representative delegation of Qatar headed by the Director of Al Qamra Holding Hamad Saleh al Qamra. The parties paid special attention to the expansion of the domestic market, the introduction of innovations and the increase in the volume of exports of goods.

The fuel and energy complex, transport and communication sphere, and chemical and medical industry were named among the main vectors of interaction.

--

