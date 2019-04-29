By Trend

A delegation of Turkmenistan took part in a meeting of delegations of Defense Ministries of the Caspian littoral states held recently in Russia’s Astrakhan city, Trend reports with reference to “Neytralni Turkmenistan” newspaper.

The event participants discussed issues related to the implementation of the Agreement on the Prevention of Incidents in the Caspian Sea signed in Aktau city in Kazakhstan in August last year following the Fifth Summit of the Heads of the Caspian littoral states.

At the meeting, the parties confirmed the high level of trust between the fleets of the Caspian littoral states and expressed their readiness to discuss draft Agreement on Confidence Building Measures in the Caspian Sea in the future, the news report noted.

The document is aimed at ensuring safety of navigation of military ships and flights of aircraft of the armed forces of the states of the Caspian region.

