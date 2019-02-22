By Trend

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan Parakhat Durdyev presented his credentials to President Xi Jinping of the People's Republic of China, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen government.

The Chinese president noted that the ambassador’s diplomatic mission will be given full support in order to fully utilize the accumulated potential for cooperation.

Chinese companies are represented on the Turkmen market in the oil, gas and telecommunications sectors, transport, agriculture, textile, chemical and food industries, healthcare and construction.\

