By Trend

Preparation for additional elections to the vacant parliament seats is underway in Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Central Election Commission (CEC) Feb. 18.

The elections are scheduled for March 31, 2019.

“In accordance with the Constitution of Turkmenistan, the electoral legislation and the principles of the existing international standards in this field, a broad election campaign has been launched everywhere in Turkmenistan,” the report said.

The meetings are held to nominate representatives from the country’s Democratic Party, the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs and the Agrarian Party, as well as groups of citizens.

In line with the Constitution, the parliament adopts laws, makes changes and additions to the basic law, approves the state budget; resolves issues of holding national referendums; appoints elections of the president, members of the Parliament, members of representative bodies; considers issues of appointment and dismissal of the Chairman of the Supreme Court, the Prosecutor General, the Minister of Internal Affairs, the Minister of Justice based on the proposal of the head of state; ratifies and denounces international treaties; and solves the issues of changing the state border and administrative-territorial division of the country.

