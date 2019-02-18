By Trend

Iran’s new domestically-developed submarine Fateh joined the country's naval fleet, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attended the ceremony in the southern Bandar Abbas port in the Persian Gulf in which many military officers were present.

“Fateh (Conqueror, in Persian) is Iran’s first semi-heavy submarine with outstanding and unique feature, equipped with state-of-the-art technology,” said Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami on Sunday.

“This submarine joined Iranian naval fleet after final successful tests,” he added.

The Iranian defense minister said the submarine’s production shows the country’s self-sufficiency in defense sector.

He added that Iran’s defense industry is the fundamental part of the country’s independence and “guarantees its security and stability.”

Fateh is Iran’s most advanced domestically-built submarine. The submarine is equipped with sonar, electric drive, combined battle management, surface-to-surface guided missile guidance, torpedo guidance, electronic and telecommunication warfare, secure and integrated telecommunication systems and dozens of state-of-art modern systems.

Fateh submarine has underwater speed of 11 knots (20.35 km/h) and is capable of travelling submerged at 14 knots (25.9km/h). The submarine is armed with four 533-mm torpedoes.

It can carry eight sea mines and two reserve torpedoes.

The Iranian president also toured the Navy's factories that desgin, develop, manufacture and repair various military vessels.

