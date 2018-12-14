By Trend

Turkey was late with beginning the fight against terrorism in northern Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports referring to the General Staff of Turkey.

Erdogan said that however, from now on Turkey will conduct a more active and decisive fight against terrorism in Syria.

He said very soon, the Turkish Armed Forces will liberate the Syrian city of Manbij from PYD/YPG, a Syrian wing of PKK.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has recently said that the Turkish Armed Forces will launch a new military operation within few days in northern Syria against PYD/YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist organization.

Erdogan claimed that there are American soldiers in the detachments of the terrorists in Syria.

"Despite that the US has promised Turkey that they would not support PYD/YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, the US did not keep its word," Erdogan said.

On June 4, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed a road map on Syria's Manbij during talks in Washington.

Also, Pompeo and Cavusoglu met in Brussels and discussed the Operation Olive Branch, as well as other issues.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

On Aug. 24, 2016, units of the Turkish Armed Forces began the Operation Euphrates Shield against the "Islamic State" and with the support of the Syrian opposition liberated the border town of Jarablus in northern Syria, as well as al-Bab.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz