The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan held a meeting with Paul Fitzpatrick Russell, Apostolic Nuncio to Turkey, Turkmenistan, and Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to information of the Turkmen foreign ministry.

The parties discussed the possibility of construction of Vatican embassy’s building in Ashgabat.

Besides, having discussed priorities of bilateral relations, the parties touched upon the opinions regarding the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Turkmenistan and Vatican in various areas.

The Apostolic Nunciature in Turkmenistan was established on a permanent basis on July, 10, 1996.

