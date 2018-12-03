By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The budget revenues and expenses in 2019 will amount to 83.87 billion Turkmen manats ($ 24 billion).

The members of Turkmen Parliament adopted a draft law on the state budget for 2019.

The revenue part of the budget will be formed at the expense of such industries as oil and gas, chemical, electric power industry, construction, agriculture, transport and communications, textile and food industries.

A significant part of the expenses will be directed to the social sphere, including financing of education, health, culture, sports, the system of state social security, housing and communal services.

Solid investments are made for the implementation of national projects and programs, including the transformation of the village, the arrangement of the Avaza National Tourist Zone, the construction of social and cultural facilities, industrial and transport and communication infrastructure.

It is also planned to raise wages of workers by 10 percent, as well as pensions and state benefits, scholarships for students and trainees.

Turkmenistan's state budget revenues decreased by 8 billion manats ($ 3.2 billion) in 2018 and made 95.5 billion manats ($ 27.7 billion).

The state budget of Turkmenistan for 2018–2020 is planned to be developed in full compliance with the new Budget Code of Turkmenistan.

The adoption of the Budget Code will ensure the improvement of the legal framework for the management of state finances, will contribute to improving the efficiency of budget allocations and the quality of public services provided.

