By Trend

Kyrgyzstan does not use the full potential of GSP+ preferences, Managing Director of the Central Asia Department of the European External Action Service Boris Yaroshevich told at a briefing in Brussels, kabar.kg reports.

He said that even 50% of the potential is not used. Yaroshevich named the lack of required quality products manufactured in Kyrgyzstan as the main reasons.

“There is also a question for laboratories and their evaluation of goods. We are ready to provide support to Kyrgyz entrepreneurs in entering the European market,” he said.

When asked whether the EU is planning to assist Kyrgyzstan in establishing necessary laboratories, Yaroshevich answered that the European Union has such an opportunity.

“This has been implemented in other countries. As for Kyrgyzstan, I don’t know if this issue was discussed,” he explained.

In addition, the Managing Director of the Central Asia Department of the European External Action Service noted that there is potential for export to Europe for environmentally-clean agricultural products.

