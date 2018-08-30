By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan said in a message on Aug. 30.

Erdogan will come at the invitation of Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbay Jeenbekov. The visit will last two days - September 1 and 2.

The presidents will discuss issues related to the condition and prospects of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey. The two leaders will also exchange views on topical issues on the international and regional agenda.

The presidents will take part in the fourth meeting of the Supreme Council for Strategic Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

"After the talks Sooronbay Jeenbekov and Recep Tayyip Erdogan are expected to sign a number of bilateral documents and make a statement for the press. Within the framework of the official visit, the Turkish President will meet with the Prime Minister and the speaker of Kyrgyz parliament," the message reads.

Later, Erdogan will participate in the opening ceremony of the Third World Nomad Games and the summit of the heads of states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking Countries (CCTS).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz