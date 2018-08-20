By Kamila Aliyeva

Uzbekistan and Tajikistan reached an agreement on further study and elaboration of proposals on enhancing cooperation between the sectoral industrial enterprises of the two countries.

This agreement was achieved during the talks held with the participation of delegation of both states at the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Trade on August 18, 2018.

The delegation of Tajikistan was headed by Minister of Industry and New Technologies Shavkat Bobozoda, while the Uzbek delegation was led by Minister of Foreign Trade Jamshid Khodjaev.

Representatives of major industry associations and companies of the two countries in the mining and metallurgical, textile, construction, fruit and vegetable, pharmaceutical, electrical, transport, trade, oil and gas and other spheres took part in the meeting, the Ministry of Foreign Trade reported.

Prospective directions of cooperation in industrial and commercial sectors, improvement of logistics, preparation of investment and trade agreements, as well as opening of joint ventures were on the agenda.

It was noted that such a dialogue helps to establish close cooperation ties between the enterprises of the two countries. The parties stressed their commitment to provide all kinds of support and promote the establishment of cooperation in the spheres of industry and trade.

