By Trend

Iran unveiled 10 Sukhoi 22 fighter jets, which were overhauled and upgraded by the Aerospace force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The fighters were unveiled in a ceremony on July 25 during a ceremony attended by IRGC Commander Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari and Commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh in southern city of Shiraz, Tasnim news agency reported.

Hajizadeh said that the fighters were grounded for 28 years but they have been equipped with new domestically produced military equipment.

He added that the upgraded fighters now are capable to carry and launch smart and pin-pointing cluster bombs, air-to-ground and air-to-air missiles.

The commander said that this fighters also will be able to transmit data from drones from a several-kilometer distance.