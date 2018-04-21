By Trend

The international forum entitled as "the Great Silk Road – the path to new achievements" will take place in the national tourist zone of Avaza at the Caspian Sea shore, "Altyn Asyr" TV channel reported.

"The subject of discussion will be partnership in the fields of transport and logistics, the effective use of the potential of ports for this purpose," said the report.

The event will be attended by heads of international organizations, relevant government agencies of a number of countries, and major foreign companies. The preparation of the event was discussed at a government meeting.

"In modern conditions, cooperation in the transport and logistics sector is an integral part of sustainable economic growth in the regional and global dimensions," Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said, according to local media outlets.

---

