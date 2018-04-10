By Trend

Chairperson of the Turkmen Parliament Gulshat Mamedova and Chairperson of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly Valentina Matvienko discussed strengthening of the Turkmen-Russian interparliamentary relations in a phone conversation, the Turkmen government said in a message.

During the conversation, an invitation was made to Mamedova to take part in the 47th Plenary Session of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), to be held April 12-13 in Russia’s St. Petersburg.

It was noted that particular importance in the development of interstate dialogue is given to regular contacts and meetings at the highest level.

At the same time, the sides expressed interest in continuing interparliamentary contacts and sharing law-making experience.

Russia holds a leading position in the ranking of the biggest foreign trade partners of Turkmenistan.

About 190 companies with Russian capital operate in Turkmenistan. ARETI International Group (former ITERA) has been operating in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea on the basis of a production sharing agreement since 2009.

