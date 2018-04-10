By Trend
Russia supports the idea of establishing an independent mechanism to probe into alleged chemical attacks in Syria, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said, TASS reports.
"As for an independent investigative mechanism, we also support this idea," Nebenzya said at a meeting of the UN Security Council convened over Saturday’s alleged chemical attack in Douma.
"I would like to remind you that our draft resolution stipulating the formation of such mechanism is pending voting (in the UN) and we are ready to pass it (the resolution) any day," Russia’s UN envoy said.
Some non-governmental organizations, including the White Helmets, earlier claimed that chemical weapons had been used in the town of Douma in Eastern Ghouta on April 7.
In a statement posted on its website on April 8, the White Helmets alleged that chlorine bombs were used during the town’s bombing, which killed dozens of people while others were taken to hospitals with the signs of poisoning.
Russia’s Foreign Ministry rejected the allegations as fabricated information while the Defense Ministry of Russia said the White Helmets was known for its fake news.
Despite this, US President Donald Trump who commented on Sunday on reports of the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta again blamed Russia and Iran for the support of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz