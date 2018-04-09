By Trend

Two F-15 aircraft of Israel’s Air Force delivered a strike with eight guided missiles on Syria’s T-4 airfield, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday, TASS reports.

"On April 9, in the period between 3.25 a.m. and 3.53 a.m. Moscow Time two F-15 aircraft of Israel’s Air Force delivered a strike with eight guided missiles on the T-4 airfield without entering Syria’s airspace from Lebanon’s territory," the ministry said.

The Syrian air defenses destroyed five guided missiles. Three missiles reached the western part of the airfield. No Russian advisers are among the casualties.

Earlier, the SANA news agency reported citing a military source that a massive missile strike was launched on the T-4 military airfield in Syria’s Homs province on Monday. According to the report, there are deaths and injuries among the military.

Al Arabiya TV said at least 14 servicemen, including several Iranian advisers, were killed.

---

