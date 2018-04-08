By Trend:

Iran imported 1.71 million tons of staple food products through its ports during the latest month of last Iranian fiscal year (ended March 20).

The figure indicates a rise by 26 percent compared to the preceding month, according to the data released by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization.‎

The food products mentioned in the report include wheat, barley, butter, soy, rice, sugar, cooking oil, and meat ‎products.

‎The country loaded and unloaded 1.794 million tons of food products at its ports in the one-month period, indicating a 18.4 percent increase year-on-year.

The figure was 1.409 million tons in the preceding Iranian calendar month (ended Feb. 20).

In the meantime, the country exported 84,307 tons of staple food products through the organization’s ports in the period, compared to 50,605 tons in the preceding month.

According to the report, 18 ports - Abadan, Astara, Arvandkenar, Imam Khomeini, Amirabad, Anzali, Bushehr, Tiab, Jask, Chabahar, Chavibdeh, Khorramshahr, Shahid Bahonar, Shahid Rajaee, Fereydounkenar, Qeshm, Lengeh and Noshahr - were involved in loading/unloading of staple food products during the period.

The report also unveiled that over 550,106 tons of fertilizers and chemicals were loaded/unloaded at Iranian ports, which was 14.7 percent more compared to the same month of preceding year. The volume of the unloaded fertilizers and chemicals was 144,018 tons in the one-month period from Feb. 20 to March 20, 2018.

Iranian ports saw loading and unloading of a total of 12.698 million tons of various goods and commodities, including food and metal products between Feb. 20 to March 20, 0.3 percent less year-on-year.

In total, over 153 million tons of various goods have been loaded/unloaded at Iranian ports during the last fiscal year.

The volume is 5.5 percent more than the loaded/unloaded products in the preceding year.

