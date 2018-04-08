German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said to NTV channel on Sunday that the ramming in the town of Muenster is not terror-related, adding that there was evidence that the attacker acted alone. Still, he stressed that the attack should be thoroughly investigated, Sputnik International reports.

The police have discovered a moulage of the AK-47 rifle and fireworks at the house of the 48-year-old perpetrator of the ramming attack that occurred in Germany's Muenster yesterday, a joint statement issued by the city's Prosecutor's Office and the police says.

"There is still no information about the potential motive behind the crime. The comprehensive investigation is ongoing…" the statement reads.

It also adds that "an unusable AK-47 rifle" and fireworks had been found during the search operation at the perpetrator's house, while another batch of detonators and a gun were found in the van that was used in the attack.

A van rammed into a group of seated people at Kiepenkerl cafe in the western Germany town of Muenster on April 7 at 3:30 p.m. local time, killing two - a 51-year-old woman and 65 year-old-man and injuring 20. The perpetrator killed himself upon performing the attack.

---

​Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz