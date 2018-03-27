By Trend

The peace process in Afghanistan is closely connected with efforts aimed at struggle against financing of the international terrorism, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on March 27.

“We believe in importance for the external powers to unconditionally support the Afghan government in its intent to get rid of bases of the foreign terrorist organizations in Afghanistan, to prevent financial and technical support of the terrorism without distinction,” the president said, addressing the opening of the international conference on Afghanistan in Tashkent.

He added that the terrorism and extremism turned into really an unprecedented threat for the global security and development.

The president noted that the international community shouldn't repeat the past mistakes and has to remember about the common security.

“We obviously have to realize we struggle not simply for the future of Afghanistan, but for our common security, for the world without terrorism, violence,” Shavkat Mirziyoyev underlined.

---

