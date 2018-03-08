By Trend:

Operation Olive Branch, directed against terrorists in Syria, will wrap up till May, the Turkish media reported quoting the country’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying March 8.

He added that Turkey is resolute in the fight against terrorism.

“Turkey and Iraq will conduct joint military operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Iraq in April,” Cavusoglu added.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

F-16 fighters of the Turkish Air Force are involved in the operation, inflicting strikes on the positions of PYD/YPG on the Syrian-Turkish border.

