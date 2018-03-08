By Trend:

Unemployment rate over the first nine months of the current year (starting March 20) has dropped by 0.3 percent.

The head of Statistical Center of Iran, Omidali Parsa, has said that there are 3.2 million unemployed individuals in the country, the state-run IRINN TV reported.

In this period 92,000 individuals were employed in the agriculture sector, 235,000 workers in the industry, 63,000 workers in construction and 428,000 individuals in the service sector.

The number of employed people in the country over the nine-month period has increased by 3.6 percent compared to the same period of last year.

