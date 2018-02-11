By Trend

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon will meet with the representatives from the North Korean delegation, which arrived in South Korea for the opening of the Winter Olympic Games, at lunch on Sunday, Sputnik reported, citing local media.

Lee's meeting with the members of North Korean delegation, including ceremonial head of state Kim Yong Nam, will take place at the Grand Walkerhill hotel in Seoul, according to Yonhap news agency.

Lee is also set to meet with Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un, the next day after she and other members of the North Korean delegation were received by South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The two sides stressed on Saturday that they were interested in maintaining movement toward peace. These statements, come, as the Olympic Games in South Korea's Pyeongchang got underway. The parties have also reiterated their desire to boost cooperation and dialogue between Pyongyang and Seoul.

Kim Yo-jong passed a letter from her brother to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, inviting the leader to visit Pyongyang at the "earliest date", Moon said he might agree to a visit if the necessary conditions were created.