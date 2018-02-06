By Trend

Set-up work on two 262-megawatt gas turbines is carried out on combined type gas turbine power plant being built in Mary city in southern Turkmenistan, local newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan reported.

Hi-tech installation consisting of two power units with a total output of 1,574 megawatts, will be set in operation for the first time in history of energy industry of the country.

Four gas turbines, four utilizing tanks and two steam turbines will operate in the structure of the power plant. The object is to be set in operation till the end of 2018, according to contract.

“Combination of two cycles of electricity output allows to significantly increase efficiency index (EI) of the power plant. During the regular cycle of output the EI is 25—35 percent, whereas during the combined cycle it exceeds 54 percent,” the article reads.

The project is implemented by Turkish Chalyk Energy jointly with American General Electric. The project is expected to provide for increasing power consumption of the country and boost energy export.

Turkmenistan currently supplies electricity to Afghanistan, Iran and Turkey.

