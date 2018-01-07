By Trend

Iran's non-oil exports, including gas condensate, reached $31.64 billion during the first nine months of the current fiscal year (started March 20, 2017).

The figure indicates a fall by 2.4 percent, compared to the same period of the preceding year, Iran's Customs Administration said in a statement.

The volume of the exported goods reached 88.58 million tons in the 9-month period.

Iran includes gas condensate and some raw hydrocarbon products, like propane, butane, etc. in its non-oil export basket.

During the period, the country exported $5.1 billion worth of condensates.

Liquefied propane (worth $1.1 billion), methanol (worth $835 million), light oils and products (excluding gasoline) - (worth $810 million), and iron ore (worth $765 million) were the other top exported goods in the 9-month period (March 20-Dec. 22, 2017).

China was the main importer of the Iranian goods during the period. Iran’s non-oil exports to China registered a rise by 12.78 percent and stood at $6.527 billion.

Iraq ($4.63 billion, increase of 0.4 percent), the United Arab Emirates ($4.46 billion, fall of 18.4 percent), South Korea ($3 billion, an increase of 29 percent) and Afghanistan ($2 billion, rise of 6.3 percent) were other top importers of Iranian non-oil goods during the first nine months of current Iranian fiscal year.

