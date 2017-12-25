By Trend

State bodies of Uzbekistan are obliged to remove and certify copies of documents from the originals submitted by individuals and legal entities for the receipt of state services.

The original documents are returned to the owners.

The new rule is reflected in Resolution No. 1001, adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers on December 20.

In order to receive state service, no longer need to spend time and money to visit a notary office.

However, notarized copies of documents are still required if the document: necessary for action abroad, approved or issued by foreign authorities, is subject to apostille or legalization and in other cases expressly provided for by law.

The same decision of the Cabinet also completely abolished the need to notarize copies of more than 50 specific documents.

The document came into force on December 23.

---

