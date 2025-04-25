Azerbaijan eyes oil product transport via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway

25 April 2025 14:48 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Azerbaijan is exploring the possibility of transporting oil products through the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway, marking a potential expansion in the strategic use of this key regional corridor, Azernews reports. Speaking at the Caspian and Central Asian Oil Trade and Transport Forum in Baku, Emil Mammadov, Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, highlighted the country’s significant infrastructure and growing role in the regional oil market.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!