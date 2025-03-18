"Israel can use Azerbaijan's gas infrastructure to supply Europe" – former Israeli energy official

18 March 2025 15:29 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israel could utilize Azerbaijan’s gas infrastructure to supply natural gas to Europe, depending on the political situation, said Victor Baryudin, former director of the Engineering and Inspection Department at Israel’s Ministry of Energy, Azernews reports.

"Is it possible to use Azerbaijan's logistics [the capabilities of the Southern Gas Corridor] in Türkiye? Yes, it is possible. If the international situation allows it," Baryudin stated.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan and Israel have strong energy cooperation, which makes this option viable.

The expert also highlighted broader areas of collaboration between the two countries, including high technology, agriculture, green energy, and water management, particularly through seawater desalination.

"Azerbaijan, in turn, is a country with a highly developed oil and gas industry. The specialists in Azerbaijan are highly professional both in terms of knowledge and work experience. We are two countries with unique experience in building relationships based on mutual respect and mutual assistance," Baryudin concluded.