SOCAR to enhance gasification levels in Georgia significantly
Azerbaijan's SOCAR (State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan) plans to further enhance gasification in Georgia by the end of the current year.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%