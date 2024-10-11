Global oil prices see rise, including ‘Azeri Light’
Global oil prices see rise, including Azerbaijan’s ‘Azeri Light’ oil once again, amidst geopolitical landscape.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%