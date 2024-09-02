Oil prices decline in World markets

Azernews.Az

2 September 2024 11:13 (UTC+04:00)
The price of oil has decreased in global markets, reflecting ongoing uncertainties and fluctuations in supply and demand.

According to Azernews, the price of a barrel of "Brent" crude oil on London's InterContinental Exchange Futures (ICE) fell by $0.57, settling at $76.36. Similarly, the price of a barrel of "Light" crude oil on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) dropped by $0.48, reaching $73.07.

It is noteworthy to add recent trends in oil prices have been affected by concerns over potential economic slowdowns, shifts in demand from key consumers, and production adjustments by OPEC+.

