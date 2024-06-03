SOCAR Turkiye lambasts accusations over fake news about selling oil to Israel

3 June 2024 16:30 (UTC+04:00)

SOCAR Turkiye has commented on the accusations related to the sale of crude oil to Israel, Azernews reports.

According to the information, the company called such accusations baseless.

"In light of recent geopolitical changes in the region, SOCAR Turkey and its group of companies have been targeted by certain provocateurs both on social media and physically for some time. These provocative groups continue to post inflammatory messages on social media, making baseless accusations that we are selling oil to Israel, and have carried out attacks on the company’s building, endangering the safety of our employees. The continuation of these provocative actions, which occurred at our headquarters in Istanbul on March 12, May 29 and 31, and June 2, as well as at our ‘Bursagaz’ office in Bursa on May 24, poses a threat to the lives of our employees.

We carry out all our activities within the framework of international business agreements in accordance with the vision set by our Head Office - Azerbaijan State Oil Company SOCAR. In this context, the accusations regarding the sale of crude oil to Israel by SOCAR are not true and are deliberately aimed at confusing public opinion. The oil sales market in the world has its own characteristics and the crude oil produced is sold through trade or trading companies. Supply companies do not have the ability to control and intervene in which countries crude oil is transported to, for which purposes it is used. In this regard, SOCAR, like other oil companies, implements the products it supplies within the framework of sales relations with relevant trading companies. However, within the scope of our ongoing sales relations with trading companies operating in the market, it is impossible for us to control and interfere with which countries the crude oil supplied by trading companies from SOCAR is transported to and for what purpose it is used.

As SOCAR Turkiye, our investments and cooperation, strong bonds of brotherhood and friendship between Turkiye and Azerbaijan, strategic alliance and mutual interests of our peoples are being formed. During the sixteen years we have been operating in Turkiye, with an investment of approximately 18.3 billion USD, with five thousand six hundred direct and more than ten thousand direct employees in different cities, our group companies operating in the field of oil and natural gas and strategic mega projects such as STAR NEZ, TANAP, which we have implemented We are the largest foreign investor and the largest integrated industrial group. Our activity of expanding our existing investments in Turkiye with new investments continues. Our contribution to reducing the current deficit in energy is the main one, we are working hard for the social benefit, especially the regions where we operate, with the economic value and employment we create, as well as the many social responsibility projects we implement. In the earthquake disaster we experienced, from the first day, we took a place with the brotherly Turkish people in the direction of free fuel support and the delivery of basic needs to the region, and we continue to do so. We provide educational support to more than ten thousand students in eleven schools we have established in different cities of Turkiye. Realizing our social responsibility, we continue our activities in education, environment and social fields.

While we absolutely do not accept the baseless accusations made by a group of provocateurs, we ask that these statements and actions aimed at manipulating public opinion and damaging our hundred-year-old brotherhood should not be trusted. We will continue to work for the common interests and welfare of the Turkish and Azerbaijani people. As mentioned in our company slogan, we are always together. We are strong.

We present to the public", the company said in a statement.

