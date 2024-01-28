Azerbaijan, Turkiye to strengthen strategic energy partnership [PHOTOS]

28 January 2024 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has discussed strategic energy partnership with his Turkish counterpart Alparslan Bayraktar.

We discussed with @aBayraktar1, the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the brother country #Türkiye, the priorities that will strengthen our strategic energy partnership in the fields of #NaturalGas supply and #GreenEnergy... pic.twitter.com/PIv61vqNiZ — Parviz Shahbazov (@ParvizShahbazov) January 27, 2024

The Southern Gas Corridor, which includes the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline in Turkiye, plays a crucial role in connecting the Shah Deniz gas field in Azerbaijan to Europe.

This corridor spans across the South Caucasus Pipeline and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline. On December 15, 2020, Azerbaijan and Turkiye signed a memorandum of understanding for the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline. The project will be carried out by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Turkiye's BOTAŞ.

Currently, Nakhchivan in Azerbaijan primarily receives gas from Iran.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz