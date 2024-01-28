Azernews.Az

Sunday January 28 2024

Azerbaijan, Turkiye to strengthen strategic energy partnership [PHOTOS]

28 January 2024 16:35 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan, Turkiye to strengthen strategic energy partnership [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov has discussed strategic energy partnership with his Turkish counterpart Alparslan Bayraktar.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which includes the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline in Turkiye, plays a crucial role in connecting the Shah Deniz gas field in Azerbaijan to Europe.

This corridor spans across the South Caucasus Pipeline and the Trans Adriatic Pipeline. On December 15, 2020, Azerbaijan and Turkiye signed a memorandum of understanding for the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline. The project will be carried out by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Turkiye's BOTAŞ.

Currently, Nakhchivan in Azerbaijan primarily receives gas from Iran.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Azerbaijan, Turkiye to strengthen strategic energy partnership [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan, Turkiye to strengthen strategic energy partnership [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan, Turkiye to strengthen strategic energy partnership [PHOTOS] - Gallery Image
Latest See more