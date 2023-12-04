SOCAR to production of chemical products, oil & gas equipment in Uzbekistan

4 December 2023 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

SOCAR will build an enterprise producing chemical products, oil and gas equipment in Uzbekistan's Kashgadarya province, Azernews reports.

The relevant plan was discussed during the business trip of Uzbekneftgaz JSC to SOCAR's Oil and Gas Research Project Institute.

During the visit, the members of the business group of Uzbekneftgaz got acquainted with the activities of the testing laboratories accredited on the basis of the international certificate for drilling and tamponade solutions.

According to the information of Uzbekneftgaz, the enterprises are equipped with modern equipment, while the Institute of Oil Research Project is planning to build a similar enterprise in SOCAR Uzbekistan within the framework of a joint project.

In addition, the companies will also consider providing services for developing well workover equipment, as well as warehousing and distribution of components for drilling and tamping fluids widely used in field development and drilling operations.

Based on the results of the negotiations, the issues related to the next stages of the implementation of the project on the creation of scientific infrastructure will be agreed upon.

