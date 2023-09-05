Hungary calls on EU to support expansion of gas supplies from Azerbaijan

5 September 2023 16:09 (UTC+04:00)

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó emphasized the need for diversification in the energy sources and the recently initiated gas flow from Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing a post on X by Zoltan Kovacs, Hungarian Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Relation.

The post reads that FM Szijjártó asserted that Brussels has forfeited its right to influence Hungary's natural gas sources due to its refusal to finance energy infrastructure expansion. He emphasized the need for diversification in energy sources and the recently initiated gas flow from Azerbaijan.

Besides, according to the post, Péter Szijjártó highlighted the insufficient capacity in Southeast European infrastructure and called on the European Union to support expansion.

Hungarian FM discussed the importance of economic ties between Hungary and Azerbaijan and expressed concerns about the current EU leadership's impact on EU-China relations and Eastern European cooperation.

🇦🇿🇭🇺FM Szijjártó asserted that Brussels has forfeited its right to influence Hungary's natural gas sources due to its refusal to finance energy infrastructure expansion. He emphasized the need for diversification in energy sources and the recently initiated gas flow from… pic.twitter.com/ye8q2XWura — Zoltan Kovacs (@zoltanspox) September 4, 2023

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz