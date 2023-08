12 August 2023 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Oil prices increased in the world markets, Azernews reports.

The price of Brent crude oil at the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) grew by $0.41 and amounted to $86.81, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.37 to stand at $83.19.

---

