Restoration plan for operation of onshore oil field in Zardab is underway

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is preparing a plan of measures to restore the operation of the onshore oil field Zardab and for this reason, the production in the field has been stopped, Azernews reports citing SOCAR.

According to the information received from SOCAR, although the production of oil in the Zardab field has been stopped, the production works are continued in the Muradkhanli and "Jafarli" fields, which are part of the same block. There are 25 wells in these fields and 32 tons of oil are produced from these wells daily.

The total area of the "Muradkhanli", "Jafarli" and "Zardab" fields is 642.2 square kilometers, and according to the agreement, they are divided into exploration areas with rehabilitation. These oil fields are located in the Yevlakh-Aghjabedi oil and gas region of the Imishli district, Azerbaijan.

In March 2016, Zenith Energy and SOCAR signed an agreement on production allocation, recovery, development, and exploration of the onshore Muradkhanli, Jafarli, and Zardab oil fields block. Production under the contract started in August 2016. In November 2020, Zenith Energy Ltd. said that the contract with SOCAR has expired.

The oil fields are currently in the balance of SOCAR Azneft Production Union and are operated by the Muradkhanli oil and gas extraction complex of the Oil and Gas Extraction Department named after Ali Amirov.

