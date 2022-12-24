Azerbaijani oil prices increase

24 December 2022 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta grew by $0.12 on December 23 compared to the previous price, amounting to $87.34 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $85.46 per barrel, up by $0.24 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $44.52 per barrel, increasing by $0.1 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea rose by $0.1 compared to the previous price and made up $80.89 per barrel on December 23.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on December 24)

