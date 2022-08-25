Official: Hungary wants to procure green electricity from Azerbaijan

25 August 2022 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Hungary wants to purchase green electricity from Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said, Azernews reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan will produce a large amount of green electricity, which will be delivered to Georgia and from there to Romania along the seabed.

“We have agreed that Hungary will join this ambitious plan; for the project to be supported by the EU, at least two member countries need to participate. In this way, it will be possible to supply Hungary with green electricity, which we can partially use and partially act as a transit route,” he said.

Underscoring that this will give Budapest a chance to achieve carbon neutrality, the minister specified that in the near future, the countries are going to discuss the details of the agreement in question.

"The current situation clearly indicates the importance of discovering new sources of energy and including them in the supply. One, and in the short to medium term, if not the only, then the most important partner in this respect is Azerbaijan," he said.

The diplomatic relations between the two nations were established on November 27, 1992. The Hungarian embassy in Azerbaijan was established in January 2009, while the embassy of Azerbaijan was opened in Hungary in September 2004.

Around 50 documents have been signed between the two countries. Azerbaijan and Hungary have also had fruitful cooperation within international and regional organizations, especially within the Organization of Turkic States. Hungary signed a strategic partnership agreement with Azerbaijan on November 11, 2014.

The trade turnover between the two countries totaled $35.1 million in 2021.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz