bp announces new ACE milestone

bp as operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) field has announced that the Azeri Central East (ACE) project, which is the next phase of the ACG development, has achieved a major milestone by safely and efficiently transporting, jacking and skidding two drilling modules onto the ACE topsides deck currently under construction, Azernews reports.

The company noted that the two drilling modules, namely, the Modular Drilling Support Module (MDSM) and the Drilling Equipment Set (DES), were fabricated on the ground separately from the topsides deck before commencing the “Jack and Skid” operation. The MDSM module weighs 2,350 tonnes measuring 43m long, 20m wide, and 20m high, whilst the DES module weighs 2,400 tonnes and is 32m long, 22m wide and 80m high. Both were built at the fabrication yard in Bibi-Heybat.

Noting that this was a first and complex operation for bp in the Caspian, Project General Manager for the ACE project Neal Phillips mentioned that during the operation self-propelled modular trailers were installed underneath the modules to transport them to the main jacking position adjacent to the topsides deck.

“The modules were then jacked up by incrementally installing steel cassettes to reach the final height of around 27 metres. Hydraulic rams were used to skid the modules onto the topsides deck before set-down at their final locations. We are proud to have achieved this unique milestone safely and ahead of schedule. It allowed us to commence commissioning at grade ahead of the integration of the module,” he said.

Moreover, bp’s Vice President, projects for Azerbaijan, Georgia, Turkiye, Egypt, and Oman Cathal Kelly emphasized that the lifting and successful integration of the two drilling facilities on the ACE topsides deck marks a major milestone towards achieving the overall completion of the ACE project.

“Completion of this activity is the result of nearly four years of engineering and fabrication work in close collaboration with a group of ACE project contractors including Azfen, NOV, SOCAR-KBR, and Mammoet. I would like to thank all people who have contributed to this remarkable achievement,” Kelly said.

“We are on track to bring our next ACG platform – ACE, online in support of our efforts to effectively manage production from ACG. In 2017, we extended the ACG contract till mid-century and as Azerbaijan’s long-term energy partner, we have a commitment to continue operating the ACG field safely, efficiently and reliably,” bp’s Vice President for the Caspian region, Communications and External Affairs Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli added.

