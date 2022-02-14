By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices increased last week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, reached $97.93 per barrel, having grown by $2.54 (2.66 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $99.14 per barrel, while the minimum price - $96.1.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $97.08 per barrel last week, up by $2.62 (2.77 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $98.24 per barrel, while the minimum price - $95.19.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $90.18 per barrel last week, which is $1.49 (1.68 percent) more than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $92.13 per barrel, while the minimum price - $88.86.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $97.11 per barrel last week, thus increasing by $3.34 (3.56 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $98.2 per barrel, while the minimum price - $95.34.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Feb. 7, 2022
|
Feb. 8, 2022
|
Feb. 9, 2022
|
Feb. 10, 2022
|
Feb. 11, 2022
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$99.14
|
$96.1
|
$97.46
|
$98.23
|
$98.75
|
$97.93
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$98.24
|
$95.19
|
$96.62
|
$97.42
|
$97.93
|
$97.08
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$92.13
|
$88.86
|
$89.81
|
$90.08
|
$90.03
|
$90.18
|
Brent Dated
|
$98.2
|
$95.34
|
$96.75
|
$97.43
|
$97.84
|
$97.11
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz