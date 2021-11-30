By Ayya Lmahamad

The Western Route Export Pipeline (Baku-Supsa) operated by BP has loaded the 1,000th tanker at the Supsa terminal on the Black Sea, BP reported on November 30.

“650,000 barrels of crude oil from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field in the Caspian safely travelled all the way from the Sangachal terminal near Baku across Azerbaijan and Georgia and onto the Stamos, the 1,000th tanker that sailed the cargo to Italy,” the company reported.

BP Georgia head Aytan Hajiyeva stated that Baku-Supsa is an important part of the early oil project of BP and its coventurers in the ACG and the first proof of the company’s safe and reliable operations in Georgia and the region.

“The lifting of the 1,000th tanker from the Supsa terminal is a remarkable milestone we celebrate within BP’s 25 year anniversary in Georgia this year,” Hajiyeva added.

It was noted that the route had transported more than 700 million barrels of oil since it became operational in 1999. The current export rate via Baku-Supsa is about 100,000 barrels per day.

"We are proud of the exceptional performance Baku-Supsa has demonstrated for more than two decades it has been operational and since it loaded the first tanker in 1999," area operations manager for BP’s Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey export pipelines Eldar Gaziyev said.

The Baku-Supsa oil pipeline was put into operation in April 1999. The pipeline was built within the contract for the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli fields, its length is 837 km, and the diameter of the pipeline is 530 mm. The commissioning of the Baku-Supsa oil pipeline gave impetus to the development of the economy of Azerbaijan and Georgia. The first tanker “Agip Piamonte” was loaded at the Supsa Terminal in April 1999. The pipeline transports Azerbaijan's Azeri Light oil produced from the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of oil and gas fields. In addition, the operator of the Baku-Supsa pipeline is the Azerbaijan International Operating Company.

