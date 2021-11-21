By Trend

The discussions are underway on swapping of gas from neighboring countries, including Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said, Trend reports citing Shana News Agency.

He made the remark after meeting with Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev.

According to Owji, Azerbaijan has great potential in the energy sector. Iran and Azerbaijan have reached profitable agreements in the gas sector today on Nov. 21.

The minister also added that discussions were held on the development of oil fields in the Caspian Sea. It is hoped that the contract will be signed in the coming weeks.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz