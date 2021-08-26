By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Azerenergy OJSC is building 110/35/10 kV substations in Jabrayil, Gubadly and Zangilan districts [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war] in order to connect the liberated territories to the common energy system of Azerbaijan and their continuous electricity supply, the company told Trend on Aug.26.

According to the company, a 110 kV double-circuit power transmission line is being laid to the newly built ‘Jabrayil’, ‘Gubadly’ and ‘Zangilan’ substations.

"Open and closed switchgears are being installed at all the three substations, which will be connected to the remote dispatch control system. Work at the Jabrayil substation is nearing completion,” the company said. “At the Gubadly and Zangilan substations, most of the work has been completed. In Aghdam district two 110/35/10 kV substations are currently under construction."

Besides, the construction of Aghdam-1 and Aghdam-2 substations is underway at an accelerated pace, to which a 110 kV double-circuit transmission line is being laid from the Khindiristan substation.

The company has built a 110 kV double-circuit power transmission line from Fuzuli to Shusha and from Dashkasan to Kalbajar. Moreover, ‘Shusha’ and ‘Kalbajar’ substations built and commissioned, the construction of the ‘Fuzuli’ substation was completed, and the ‘Shukurbayli’ substation in the Fuzuli district was reconstructed.

---

