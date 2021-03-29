By Trend

The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, amounted to $62.99 per barrel last week (from Mar.22 through Mar.26), having dropped by $3.76 (5.6 percent) compared to the previous price, Trend reports.

Last week, the maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $64.01 per barrel, while the minimum - $61.31.

The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $61.98 per barrel last week, decreasing by $3.85 (5.8 percent) compared to the previous indicator.

The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $63.06 per barrel, while the minimum - $60.32.

Last week, the average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $59.77 per barrel, showing a decrease of $3.72 (5.9 percent) compared to the previous week.

The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $60.94 per barrel, while the minimum - $58.08.

Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.

Last week, the average price of Brent Dated amounted to $62.88 per barrel, which is $3.63 (5.5 percent) less compared to the previous price.

The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $63.81 per barrel, while the minimum - $61.26.

Oil grade/date Mar.22, 2021 Mar.23, 2021 Mar.24, 2021 Mar.25, 2021 Mar.26, 2021 Average price Azeri LT CIF $64 $61.93 $63.68 $61.31 $64.01 $62.99 Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan $63.06 $60.99 $62.71 $60.32 $62.82 $61.98 Urals (EX NOVO) $60.94 $58.83 $60.55 $58.08 $60.44 $59.77 Brent Dated $63.81 $61.89 $63.64 $61.26 $63.8 $62.88

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz