Azerbaijan increased the volume of natural gas exports during the period of January-November 2020, the State Customs Committee has reported.

During the reporting period, the country exported 12.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas worth $2.1 billion.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan exported 10.4 billion cubic meters of gas worth $2.7 billion during the corresponding period last year.

The share of natural gas in the total structure of export amounted to 16.6 percent.

In the meantime, Azerbaijan exported 27.6 billion tons of oil worth $8.9 billion during the reported period. The share of oil in the total volume of exports during the first eleven months of the year amounted to 68.4 percent.

In the structure of export, the oil and gas sector accounted for $11.4 billion or 87.4 percent.

Earlier it was reported gas production in the country amounted to 33.7 billion cubic meters, which represents an increase by 4.7 percent or 1.5 billion cubic meters, compared to the corresponding period last year.

Additionally, Azerbaijan produced 31.6 million tons of oil, including condensate, during the period of January-November this year, which is a decrease by 2.6 million tons compared to the same period in 2019.

