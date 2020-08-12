By Ayya Lmahamad

Over 21 million tons of oil and 13 million cubic meters of gas will be produced from Azerbaijan’s offshore Karabakh field, Karabakh operating company’s project manager Agamali Gurbanov has told local media.

A support block for extracting oil will be installed at the Caspian Sea within a month and last 200-260 days, depending on weather conditions. After the installation is done, the upper part of the block will be installed, Gurbanov said.

Additionally, six oil wells, three irrigation wells and two subsea gas wells will be drilled from the platform.

The oil reserves of the Karabakh field are estimated at 60 million tons and the start of oil production from the field is planned for late 2022.

Offshore work on Karabakh field got started on August 10 when Karabakh support block was sent to the sea. Addressing the ceremony, President Aliyev described it as “a very important stage in the development of the field.”

Karabakh support block has been built by SOCAR's BOS Shelf Company at the Baku Heydar Aliyev Deep Water Jackets Plant. The facility is designed for oil and gas exploration and production.

Karabakh oil field with over 60 million tons of crude was discovered by SOCAR and Norwegian “Equinor” company in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, 120 km east of Baku. It should be noted that the drilling of the first appraisal well on the “Karabakh” field began on December 23, 2019. SOCAR's CDC drilling company drilled this well with “Dada Gorgud” floating drilling rig at a depth of 180 meters. Productive layers of the deposit are located at a depth of 3.4 km.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz